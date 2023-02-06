Company director who 'fled to North Cyprus' faces 9 years in UK prison for £2.3m boiler room fraud 

A company director was sentenced on Friday to nine years in prison for scamming investors out of £2.3m in a fixed-odds betting scheme in which victims were persuaded to put money into transactions that did not take place. Clint Canning and his wife Eleise Wallace lived a "lavish lifestyle" enjoying luxury holidays and buying expensive watches, Southwark Crown Court heard. Wales Online reported that now they face losing their £1m farmhouse near Chelmsford, Essex as it is about to be repossessed. Canning, 45, convinced his victims to place bets on company share or asset prices with the...