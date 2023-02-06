Investment platform wins approval from Abu Dhabi GM to provide broker services 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

ACM, an HNWI asset management services provider in Abu Dhabi, has received approval for its Financial Services Permission extension from Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) with effect from 13 December 2022. In addition to advising on investments and credit, arranging custody and deals in investments and credit, and managing assets and a collective investment fund, ACM Limited is now also authorised to provide brokerage services, i.e. buying, selling, and subscription services for financial instruments on behalf of its clients and as per their orders....

