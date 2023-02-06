Morgan Stanley gains full control of China funds joint venture

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to take a full controlling stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds, marking a key strategic advancement for the company's broader footprint in China. The deal is subject to business registration and other procedures required by Chinese regulatory entities. On completion, Morgan Stanley Investment Management will have increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds from 49% to 100%. Dan Simkowitz, head of investment management at Morgan Stanley said: "Wholly-owning our ...
