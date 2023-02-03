FCA blocks thousands of misleading ads in 2022, up 14x from 2021

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock • 2 min read

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022 - 14 times more than 2021, according to its latest report.  The regulator's financial promotions data 2022, published today (3 February), points to a significant increase in its intervention activity in response to poor financial promotions compliance in authorised firms and activity involving unauthorised firms and individuals. In relation to authorised firms, the FCA's intervention last year saw an increase of 1398%, compared to 573 promotions amended or withdrawn in 2021. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Ayesha Venkataraman
Author spotlight

Ayesha Venkataraman

News Editor

View profile
More from Ayesha Venkataraman

UK's FCA places numerous restrictions on Nexus IFA and Nexus IM

Former footballer jailed for £15m investment scam targeting family