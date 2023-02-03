Irish Funds names international industry veteran as director of data and insights

Irish Funds has named funds industry veteran Brian McCabe as its new director of data and insights. McCabe has over 25 years' experience in the funds industry, both in Ireland and internationally. During his career he has worked with some of the world's leading asset managers, across multiple disciplines, including operations, product, innovation and commercialisation. Prior to joining Irish Funds, Brian was the Global Client COO with State Street, where he was responsible for governance and end-to-end relationships management with key global clients. Prior to this he was head of...