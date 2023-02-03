Can the UK's triple lock pensions pledge remain indefinitely?

It may have disappeared over the horizon, a departure mourned by few, but history will remember 2022 in part for its intense, febrile political atmosphere and an inherently flawed voting system which produced three Prime Ministers, four Home Secretaries and four chancellors of the exchequer, says Christine Hallett, managing director of Options UK. Fortunately for UK prime minister Sunak, in mid-November the fourth Chancellor of 2022, Jeremy Hunt, signalled that the feverish atmosphere had cooled dramatically and, moreover, he was not prepared to commit political suicide. Instead, he c...