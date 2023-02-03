abrdn undertakes series of fund mergers following 'comprehensive review'

abrdn is merging several of its funds after it undertook a "comprehensive review" of its fund range, according to investor letters. The mergers are: abrdn Multi-Manager Ethical Portfolio into abrdn MyFolio Sustainable V abrdn Global Strategic Bond into abrdn Strategic Bond abrdn UK Opportunities into abrdn UK Mid-Cap Equity abrdn Corporate Bond into abrdn Sterling Corporate Bond The changes are all effective 24 February. Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023 The merger of the multi-manager ethical portf...