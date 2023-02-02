JPMAM removes Lanctot from Global Macro fund

JP Morgan Asset Management has removed Benoit Lanctot from the JPM Global Macro Opportunity fund and the JPM Global Macro Sustainable fund, according to a shareholder notice. The changes, which came into effect on 1 February, mean the portfolios will be run by Schrenick Shah and Josh Berelowitz. Last October, Virginia Martin Heriz left the global macro team to move to a different position within the firm. AJ Bell appoints new fund manager Lanctot is no longer listed on any funds at JPMAM. He joined the firm in 2011 and worked as a convertible bond analyst within the multi-asset ...