JPMAM removes Lanctot from Global Macro fund

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management has removed Benoit Lanctot from the JPM Global Macro Opportunity fund and the JPM Global Macro Sustainable fund, according to a shareholder notice. The changes, which came into effect on 1 February, mean the portfolios will be run by Schrenick Shah and Josh Berelowitz. Last October, Virginia Martin Heriz left the global macro team to move to a different position within the firm. AJ Bell appoints new fund manager Lanctot is no longer listed on any funds at JPMAM. He joined the firm in 2011 and worked as a convertible bond analyst within the multi-asset ...

