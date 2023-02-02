European Bank BPS launches discretionary mandate powered by artificial intelligence

Banca Patrimoni Sella & C (BPS) has launched a new discretionary mandate based on Artificial Intelligence developed in partnership with MDOTM, the Fintech scaleup global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors. The new mandate, called ‘GP AI-Driven', will invest in a flexible and broadly diversified portfolio obtained through an innovative investment strategy that combines MDOTM Ltd's proprietary AI methodology with the know-how and experience of Banca Patrimoni Sella & C.'s investment team. The mandate will leverage the analysis of Big Data combined wit...