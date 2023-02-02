UK warns foreign property owners face tough fines as AML register deadline passes  

Overseas companies owning UK property who have not registered their beneficial owners with Companies House could now face penalties such as sale restrictions and tough fines, the UK government said in a statement on 1 February. Foreign companies were required to declare their beneficial owners on the Register of Overseas Entities by Tuesday 31 January, under what the government described as "world leading new anti-money laundering measures to "flush out corrupt elites". Now that the deadline has passed, foreign companies that have not submitted information to Companies House could fa...