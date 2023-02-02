Dubai IFC goes live with new family office rules  

Dubai International Financial Centre has now enacted the ‘DIFC Family Arrangements Regulations' following a 30-day public consultation period and the recent launch of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre. The new regulations will provide a regulatory framework and hub for global and regional family-owned businesses, ultra-high net worth individuals and private wealth. The key aspects of the Family Arrangement Regulations are set out as follows: To make comprehensive provision for the engagement of family businesses with DIFC, taking into account the announced initiatives of the UAE Fede...