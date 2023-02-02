Union Bancaire Privée teams up with Brigade for long-short credit fund

Union Bancaire Privée has partnered with Brigade Capital Management to launch a credit long/short fund. The U Access Brigade Credit Long Short UCITS fund will look to offer long-term growth of capital in all market environments. The strategy, which was launched in September 2022 and has almost $100m in assets under management, will invest in structured credit and take an "active approach to portfolio hedging" to limit market and default risk. ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures Nicolas Faller, co-CEO of asset management at UBP, said the current market regime ...