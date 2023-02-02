People Moves: Stonehage Fleming, Ogier, JTC, Vistra, Credit Agricole, Withers, Julius Baer, Quilter Foundation 

Stonehage Fleming Stonehage Fleming has appointed Ed Hawthorne as director to Stonehage Fleming Dealing and Treasury Services (Jersey). He has over 15 years' experience in finance and treasury operations and dealing. He joins Stonehage Fleming from Atrium European Real Estate where he was group head of treasury. Prior to this, Hawthorne was senior treasury manager at CPA Global and treasury manager at MatchesFashion.com. He will be based in Jersey and will report directly to Stefan Flachsmann, Stonehage Fleming's global head of financial services. His role is effective immedia...