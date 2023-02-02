Revealed: BlackRock's three major themes

The biggest asset manager in the world has narrowed down three primary themes that will drive and impact thematic markets this year, which were all about resilience. For BlackRock, supply chain resistance, climate resilience and macro resilience were three areas of growth it said would to be supported by regulation, societal changes and economics, plus the growing global push towards achieving net zero targets. Supply chain resilience has been a continuous market topic since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the following global shutdown revealed the overreliance on certain areas for speci...