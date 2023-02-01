Charles Schwab opens US investing platform to UK

Charles Schwab has opened its US investment platform to all UK investors, after previously requiring a $25,000 minimum to use the platform. UK investors can now use the firm's platform to buy and sell US equities, bonds, and options, with no commissions or service fees. The firm currently has 33.6 million active brokerage accounts, and said it was expanding the service to reach a new potential customer base. Charles Schwab has also launched a Managed Account Select service, offering a range of pre-designed investment strategies for a managed account, such as balanced and large cap ...
