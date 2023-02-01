UK unveils plans to 'robustly' regulate the cryptocurrency industry

The UK has formally set out plans to regulate the cryptocurrency industry "in line with that of traditional financial firms". Among the proposals unveiled on 31 January was a move that would strengthen rules targeting financial intermediaries and custodians that store crypto on behalf of clients. The UK would seek to establish a "robust world-first regime strengthening rules around the lending of cryptoassets, whilst enhancing consumer protection and the operational resilience of firms", the statement said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to grow the economy and enable tech...