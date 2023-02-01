UK unveils plans to 'robustly' regulate the cryptocurrency industry

The UK has formally set out plans to regulate the cryptocurrency industry "in line with that of traditional financial firms". Among the proposals unveiled on 31 January was a move that would strengthen rules targeting financial intermediaries and custodians that store crypto on behalf of clients. The UK would seek to establish a "robust world-first regime strengthening rules around the lending of cryptoassets, whilst enhancing consumer protection and the operational resilience of firms", the statement said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to grow the economy and enable tech...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes