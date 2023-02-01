Most popular countries for crypto ownership revealed 

New research has revealed the top ten countries that are the most popular for cryptocurrency ownership and use. The study, conducted by cryptocurrency trading guide Trading Browser, analysed data on cryptocurrency ownership and usage. The ranking was done via the percentage of the population that reported that they used or owned cryptocurrency each year from 2019 to 2022. Nigeria tops the list with 45% of the population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022. The nation boasts over 90 million people using cryptocurrency - that's almost 1.5 times the population of the United Kingdom. F...