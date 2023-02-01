Foresight Capital Management expands into US with sustainable infrastructure fund

Foresight Capital Management has expanded into the US market with its appointment as sub-adviser to the Cromwell Foresight Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund which launched on 31 January 2023. In a statement on 1 February, it said the newly formed partnership between FCM and Baltimore-based Cromwell Funds represents an expansion of Foresight's geographic footprint into the US - the world's largest asset management market. The Fund, a US mutual fund, will replicate the strategy of the FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure Fund, managed by the FCM team. The UK and Luxembour...