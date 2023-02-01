Global private investment house opens office in Abu Dhabi GM

Global private investment house Ardian has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market as part of its expansion plans to develop a ‘gateway' between Europe and a wider area of the UAE. The inauguration was attended by the French minister of the economy and finance, Bruno Le Maire, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Hamad Al Dhaheri, global head of private equity of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Ardian said in a statement that its team in Abu Dhabi will serve its large base of local and regional investors and support it...