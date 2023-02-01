UK's FCA places numerous restrictions on Nexus IFA and Nexus IM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has placed numerous restrictions on Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers due to concerns about the use of £2.1m that appears to have been withdrawn from client accounts by the firms' shared director. Please note that Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers are in no way associated, affiliated or have any connection with Nexus Global IFA Network or Blacktower Financial Management Group. On 25 January, the FCA restricted Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers ...