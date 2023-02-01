UK's FCA places numerous restrictions on Nexus IFA and Nexus IM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has placed numerous restrictions on Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers due to concerns about the use of £2.1m that appears to have been withdrawn from client accounts by the firms' shared director. Please note that Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers are in no way associated, affiliated or have any connection with Nexus Global IFA Network or Blacktower Financial Management Group. On 25 January, the FCA restricted Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and Nexus Investment Managers ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes