Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

Evelyn Partners reached a record level of operating income in the last quarter of 2022, growing to £158.6m from £144.5m in Q4 2021, and totalling £600.8m throughout the year. The firm credited this rise to "continued strong performance from both the Financial Services and Professional Services businesses". In a trading update, the firm revealed that it had seen £1.4bn in gross inflows throughout the quarter, representing an annualised growth rate of 11.1% on opening assets. Evelyn Partners appoints managing partner from Investec Meanwhile, net inflows in Q4 sat at £625m, with an...