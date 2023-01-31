Marlborough names CIO for group assets including Irish UCITS and Guernsey fund ranges

Marlborough has appointed Sheldon MacDonald as chief investment officer. He takes over the role from Nicholas Cooling, who will retire from Marlborough at the end of May after more than 30 years with the company. MacDonald joined Marlborough in October 2021 as chief investment officer of Multi-Asset and has almost 30 years' investment management experience. His career has included senior investment roles at Liontrust and prior to that Architas, where he spent 10 years, latterly as Deputy Chief Investment Officer. As Marlborough's CIO, he will have overall responsibility for all inves...
