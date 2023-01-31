Investing in physical gold with full traceability in the supply chain 

clock • 4 min read

Gold can now answer the needs of the sustainably-conscious investor who wants to invest in the commodity but with a clearer picture of how it is mined, smelted and delivered, says Marie Jacot-Cardoen, global head of distribution at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. In times of crises and market uncertainty, gold has always offered a number of attractive portfolio diversification characteristics, but now with the innovative new strategy we are launching there can be a greater surety in its origins.   From mines to safes… Despite a turbulent market context, we continued to innov...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login