Investing in physical gold with full traceability in the supply chain 

Gold can now answer the needs of the sustainably-conscious investor who wants to invest in the commodity but with a clearer picture of how it is mined, smelted and delivered, says Marie Jacot-Cardoen, global head of distribution at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. In times of crises and market uncertainty, gold has always offered a number of attractive portfolio diversification characteristics, but now with the innovative new strategy we are launching there can be a greater surety in its origins. From mines to safes… Despite a turbulent market context, we continued to innov...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes