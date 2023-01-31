Invesco launches article 9 global income fund

Invesco has added the Sustainable Global Income fund to its stable of article 9 funds, which will be run by managers from the fixed interest and global equity teams. The fund will invest in corporate bonds, government bonds and global equities. It will apply sector exclusions and invest in companies and governments "with strong climate characteristics". The new fund will aim to provide a steady income from its bond allocation, while also adding "shareholder value" through its equity allocation. Alexandra Ivanova and Edward Craven will managed the fixed interest part of the portfol...