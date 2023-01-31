European digital wealth manager Moneyfarm launches 'platform as a service' for M&G

Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm has launched a "platform as a service" solution for M&G powered by M&G Wealth. It said it had developed the &me platform as a "bespoke investment experience", available as an app on both Android and iOS alongside a web application. The companies first announced their intention to launch a D2C offering in January last year. Clients have access to &me classic or targeted portfolios. It explained the classic portfolios are made up of a diversified portfolio of ETFs investing in equities and bonds across different regions such as US equities and UK corp...