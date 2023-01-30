Globaleye launches digital platform to tackle 'huge gap' in UAE wealth market

International wealth advisory firm Globaleye said in a statement on 30 January it has launched a new hybrid wealth management solution, offering both digital only and hybrid wealth advice. Globaleye 3.0 will "address a gap within the region for efficient, highly personal, digital advice", the firm said. This innovative technology is transforming how affluent clients engage with their wealth and financial planning by creating a seamless client journey. From digital onboarding to goal-setting and automated investing, the firm's technology provides an end-to-end service with a uniq...