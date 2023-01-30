Globaleye launches digital platform to tackle 'huge gap' in UAE wealth market

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

International wealth advisory firm Globaleye said in a statement on 30 January it has launched a new hybrid wealth management solution, offering both digital only and hybrid wealth advice. Globaleye 3.0 will "address a gap within the region for efficient, highly personal, digital advice", the firm said.   This innovative technology is transforming how affluent clients engage with their wealth and financial planning by creating a seamless client journey. From digital onboarding to goal-setting and automated investing, the firm's technology provides an end-to-end service with a uniq...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Raising LTA to boost early retirement is not the only UK pension tax relief snag

Isle of Man's first fintech 'Innovation Challenge' opens for applications