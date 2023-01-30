Isle of Man's first fintech 'Innovation Challenge' opens for applications

The Isle of Man's first-ever FinTech Innovation Challenge is now officially open for applications. As part of its new economic strategy, the Isle of Man Government said in statement that it is inviting innovative FinTech businesses, or collaborations of companies, to develop and launch their products on the island. The competition allows companies to develop new products, scale up existing products or test access to new markets. Applications are open to start-ups as well as businesses who are able to add a new and innovative element to products that are already in their portfolio. ...