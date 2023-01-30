Vanguard's net inflows halve in 2022 - reports

Vanguard experienced a rut of new cash flow in 2022, with net investor inflows down 49.6%. According to a report by the Financial Times the asset manager's inflows dropped to $151bn for the calendar year, down from $299.4bn. The second biggest asset manager in the world, Vanguard is widely known for his passive portfolio offerings. BlackRock and Vanguard: Clash of the ETF Titans According to the report, more than half of the firm's total assets are invested in tracker funds, which follow indices such as the FTSE 100, MSCI ACWI or S&P 500. The widespread downturn in equity mar...