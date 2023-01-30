Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson to retire

Legal & General's chief executive Nigel Wilson is set to retire, after more than a decade in the role. Wilson joined L&G in 2009 as its chief financial officer and was appointed as chief executive in 2012. According to the firm, Wilson will remain in the role until a replacement has been found, a process that it expects to take around a year. In a statement, Wilson said: "Legal & General has been a big part of my life and my decision to retire from the group has been taken with mixed emotions." He said it had been an "honour and privilege" to be chief executive and he was "deepl...