People Moves: Eastspring Investments, Brown Advisory, ALFI, Aaro Capital 

Eastspring Investments Eastspring Investments has appointed Mike Woolley as head of UK wholesale distribution. He joined Eastspring in December 2022, reporting to Matthew Appelstein, CEO of Americas and head of international distribution. Based in London, he will be responsible for growing Eastspring's presence in the UK wholesale market, with a focus on providing access to Eastspring's range of Asian equities, fixed income and multi-asset solutions to UK-based global financial institutions, private banks and wealth managers. He brings 25 years' asset management experience with...