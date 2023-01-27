Dutch central bank fines Coinbase €3.3m for 'very severe' non-compliance 

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has imposed an administrative fine of €3.3m on Coinbase Europe for providing crypto services without the legally required registration until 22 September 2022. In a statement on 26 January, the SNB said companies wishing to provide crypto services in the Netherlands are required to register with DNB under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act. Coinbase's non-compliance was punishable by a category three fine with a minimum amount of €0 and a maximum of €4m. DNB applied its General fine calculation policy (in Dutch) to set t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes