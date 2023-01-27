Dutch central bank fines Coinbase €3.3m for 'very severe' non-compliance 

Mark Battersby
2 min read

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has imposed an administrative fine of €3.3m on Coinbase Europe for providing crypto services without the legally required registration until 22 September 2022.  In a statement on 26 January, the SNB said companies wishing to provide crypto services in the Netherlands are required to register with DNB under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act.  Coinbase's non-compliance was punishable by a category three fine with a minimum amount of €0 and a maximum of €4m.  DNB applied its General fine calculation policy (in Dutch) to set t...

