Dutch central bank fines Coinbase €3.3m for 'very severe' non-compliance 

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has imposed an administrative fine of €3.3m on Coinbase Europe for providing crypto services without the legally required registration until 22 September 2022. In a statement on 26 January, the SNB said companies wishing to provide crypto services in the Netherlands are required to register with DNB under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act. Coinbase's non-compliance was punishable by a category three fine with a minimum amount of €0 and a maximum of €4m. DNB applied its General fine calculation policy (in Dutch) to set t...