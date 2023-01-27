US fintech MoneyGram joins UAE 'ultra-app' to offer money transfers to 200 countries 

Nasdaq-listed fintech firm MoneyGram has formed a strategic partnership with UAE-based Astra Tech (Astra to deliver money transfer services to 200 countries and territories worldwide. The new arrangement will see UAE "ultra-app" Botim, owned by Astra Tech, offer real-time international transfers in seconds. In a statement on 26 January, Astra said its overarching vision of creating the world's first ultra app had seen the company make several strategic acquisitions since launching in March 2022, the most recent of which includes BOTIM, the largest and most popular Voice over Internet ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes