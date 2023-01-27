US fintech MoneyGram joins UAE 'ultra-app' to offer money transfers to 200 countries 

Nasdaq-listed fintech firm MoneyGram has formed a strategic partnership with UAE-based Astra Tech (Astra to deliver money transfer services to 200 countries and territories worldwide. The new arrangement will see UAE "ultra-app" Botim, owned by Astra Tech, offer real-time international transfers in seconds. In a statement on 26 January, Astra said its overarching vision of creating the world's first ultra app had seen the company make several strategic acquisitions since launching in March 2022, the most recent of which includes BOTIM, the largest and most popular Voice over Internet ...