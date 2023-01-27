International advice firm Blacktower debuts fund for cautious investors 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

International advice firm Blacktower has launched a new investment fund designed for the savvy yet cautious investor. The Nexus Global Cautious Portfolio, a sub-fund of Libero International SICAV Plc, looks to take advantage of this new investment landscape with a portfolio featuring over 60% in quality bonds as its bedrock. This will be coupled with a more modest allocation to equities.   In a statement on 27 January, John Westwood, Blacktower's founder and group chairman, said: "We've wanted to offer a lower cost and more tentative fund for a long time. Low-risk safe havens have not...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

People Moves: Eastspring Investments, Brown Advisory, ALFI, Aaro Capital 

Dutch central bank fines Coinbase €3.3m for 'very severe' non-compliance 