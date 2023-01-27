International advice firm Blacktower debuts fund for cautious investors 

International advice firm Blacktower has launched a new investment fund designed for the savvy yet cautious investor. The Nexus Global Cautious Portfolio, a sub-fund of Libero International SICAV Plc, looks to take advantage of this new investment landscape with a portfolio featuring over 60% in quality bonds as its bedrock. This will be coupled with a more modest allocation to equities. In a statement on 27 January, John Westwood, Blacktower's founder and group chairman, said: "We've wanted to offer a lower cost and more tentative fund for a long time. Low-risk safe havens have not...
