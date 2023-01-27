Polar Capital opens office in Switzerland 

Polar Capital has announced that its office in Zurich has now received authorisation from FINMA, the Swiss financial services regulator. In a statement on 27 January, the UK headquartered specialist active asset manager said the new office will be the base for its Sustainable Thematic Equity team, led by Thiemo Lang. The five-strong team, with 75 years of combined investment experience, joined Polar Capital in September 2021. The team manages the Polar Capital Smart Energy Fund and Polar Capital Smart Mobility Fund, both of which are global equity portfolios investing in companies ai...