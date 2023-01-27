US social enterprise investor launches impact funds in Eastern Europe and LatAm

California-based social enterprise investor NESsT has launched impact funds in Central Eastern Europe and Latin America to focus on livelihoods and sustainable land management. In a statement, California-based NESsT said the new Violet Fund (CEE) and the repositioned Lirio Fund (LatAm) were its core impact funds in the two respective emerging markets, empowering social enterprises with capital and resources to solve critical social issues within vulnerable communities. The announcements kick off the new year as the NESsT team looks ahead to double down on its global emerging markets...