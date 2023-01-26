Amundi unveils climate-focused Euro corporate bond ETF

Amundi has launched a Euro corporate bond ETF, which tracks a Paris Aligned Benchmark. The Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF tracks the Bloomberg MSCI Euro Corporate Paris Aligned Green Tilted index. The index provides exposure to Euro-dominated investment grade corporate bonds with ESG exclusions and compliance with EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark requirements. It follows a trajectory of a 7% absolute carbon emissions reduction on an annual basis and an immediate reduction of 50% of the carbon intensity compared to the investable universe, while also int...