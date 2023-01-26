St James's Place reports net inflows down 11% in 'second best year'

St James's Place (SJP) reports net inflows down 11% in 2022, which it described as its "second best year". SJP has reported net inflows fell 11% last year, though 2022 still marked the second best year in its history for new business flows. Net inflows were £9.78bn last year, down from £11.04bn in 2021. Advisers attracted £3.87bn of new client investments during the final quarter. Retention of client investments, together with new client investments, resulted in net inflows of £2.05 billion for the quarter. Gross inflows for the full year totalled £17.03bn. SJP chief exec...