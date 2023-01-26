Bitcoin to hit $29,095 in 2023 says survey of 56 crypto and fintech specialists

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is set to rise in 2023 but will stay well below its all-time high, according to international personal finance comparison site Finder's latest BTC price predictions report. Finder's panel of 56 cryptocurrency and fintech specialists predicted that BTC will peak at $29,095 in 2023 before dropping to $26,844 by the end of the year. Seasonal Tokens creator and founder Ruadhan O thinks BTC will peak at $27,000 and says Bitcoin's price is still suppressed by worries around the financial health of centralized businesses in the industry. "The price is low because...