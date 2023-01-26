Indosuez WM acquires majority stake in global client lifestyle fintech 

Indosuez Wealth Management said on 26 January it had acquired 70% of Wealth Dynamix, a fintech f that provides ‘Client Lifecycle Management' solutions to private banks, wealth management, and asset management firms worldwide. This acquisition of a majority stake is an extension of the collaboration initiated in 2019 between Indosuez, its subsidiary Azqore, which specialises in the outsourcing of Information Systems and the processing of banking operations for private banking and wealth management players, and Wealth Dynamix. The deal strengthens Azqore's position in the outsourced ban...