Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

The Financial Conduct Authority has begun criminal proceedings against a former Janus Henderson analyst and four alleged co-conspirators on charges for insider trading. The regulator alleges that Redinel Korfuzi, who worked as an analyst at Janus Henderson, used confidential information to enable "timely and profitable trading" in 49 companies through accounts held by three co-conspirators. Korfuzi, along with Oerta Korfuzi, Iva Spahiu, Rogerio de Aquino and Dema Almeziad conspired to commit offences between 17 December 2019 and 25 March 2021.