BNY Mellon IM launches impact emerging market debt fund

BNY Mellon Investment Management has launched a new emerging market debt fund with a focus on impact investing. The firm's Responsible Horizons EM Debt Impact fund will be managed by Insight Investment, which is part of BNY Mellon IM. Classified as Article 9 under SFDR, the fund will be focused on emerging market debt "impact" investments and will mainly consist of impact bonds, while also including impact issuers and improving issuers. The fund's launch follows the firm's Responsible Horizons Euro Corporate Bond fund and the Responsible Horizons Euro Impact Bond fund, the latter o...