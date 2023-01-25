GAM delays annual results as losses widen

GAM Investments had delayed its 2022 results by two months, while revealing the firm's net losses had widened to £273m. In a stock market update on 25 January, the firm delayed its annual results to 25 April, rather than the original publication date of 28 February. However, the firm did reveal some information, stating that it expects to report an underlying loss before tax of CHF 42.8m (£37.7m) for the year, compared to CHF 9.6m (£8.5m) in 2021. Additionally, it forecast a net loss after tax of CHF 309.9m (£273.1m) for 2022, compared to a net loss after tax of CHF 23.3m (£20.5m) ...
