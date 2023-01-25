UK's FCA issues warning over readiness for Consumer Duty

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has warned that many firms have significant steps left to take before the deadline for the new Consumer Duty. The warning followed a review of a sample of implementation of plans. The regulator said it found some disappointing results, and cited firms that had plans lacking in detail, which have been to easily approved, or the appointed consumer duty champion who was too junior to have challenge the approach. FCA executive director of consumers and competition, Sheldon Mills, acknowledged the "scale of the reform" and said it required "significa...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes