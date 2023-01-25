Build-to-rent property fund raises $212m from US, European and Dubai investors

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Global Partners a DFSA regulated institutional fund manager specialising in alternative investments, has successfully closed Global Partners Property Fund I (CEIC), a Qualified Investor Fund based in the DIFC. The fund focuses on the Dubai build-to-rent housing market with two projects on the Dubai Water Canal. $212m was raised, with 35% originating from North America, 37% from Europe, and 27% from the UAE. H&H Development, the fund's property development partner, will play a vital role in ensuring the fund's success through their proven world-class execution capabilities. The ...

