Eaton Vance co-head of emerging markets debt set to retire

John Baur, co-head of emerging markets debt and portfolio manager for Eaton Vance, will retire next year. Baur, who has worked at the firm since 2005, has set his retirement date for 1 February 2024. A spokesperson for the firm said he will maintain his portfolio management and leadership responsibilities until 30 June of this year, when he will then transition to senior advisor until his retirement. Baur currently manages various funds for Eaton Vance, which is now owned by Morgan Stanley Investment Management. These include the firm's $1.8bn Global Macro Absolute Return fund, ...
