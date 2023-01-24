Qatar Investment Authority becomes second largest shareholder in Credit Suisse

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has become the second-largest shareholder in Credit Suisse after doubling its stake in the embattled Swiss lender late last year, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. QIA initially began investing in Credit Suisse around the time of the financial crisis. Now, it owns 6.8% of the bank's shares, according to the filing on 20 January. This puts the QIA in second place to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2bn capital raise to fund a big st...