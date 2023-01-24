African and Asian companies more receptive to climate disclosure requests

Companies in Africa and Asia are significantly more likely to produce climate disclosures if they are targeted through a shareholder or financial institution campaign, according to a report from CDP. The report summarised the results of a programme between CDP and financial institutions to promote climate disclosure from companies across the globe. 260 financial institutions participated in 2022, 23% of which were from the UK. They engaged with 1,466 companies from 30 countries. The report compared them to a control group of 2,976 companies that have failed to respond to disclosure re...