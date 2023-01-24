Pushback on new ESG reporting is misguided

A new year and there's a new set of reporting requirements for many in our industry, says Nigel Green, deVere Group CEO and founder Mandatory in the EU from January 1, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) aims to improve transparency around sustainable investments. Whilst this is EU mandated, many, including myself, expect it to be adopted in a similar form in the UK in the near future too. SFDR is designed to prevent greenwashing and make it easier for clients to discover about a fund's ESG credentials. Under the new regime, advisers must make pre-contractual dis...