European Spectrum IFA Group names CEO in two-fold restructuring plan

The European Spectrum IFA Group, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has appointed Christopher Tagg as group chief executive as part of a two-fold restructuring plan. Tagg has been a director at Spectrum for the last six years after previous experience in cross-border role at Friends Provident International and Royal & Sun Alliance International. Tagg and operations director Anne Ollerenshaw will be responsible for the management of the business, while outgoing chief executive Michael Lodhi will remain as chairman focusing on the second part of the restructuring plan. ...