'Climate quitting': Young workers reject jobs over weak ESG credentials

A third of 18 to 24-year-olds have rejected a job offer based on the prospective employers' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in favour of more environmentally friendly roles - fuelling a growing trend dubbed "climate quitting" by KPMG. The consultancy giant today published the results of a survey of 6,000 UK adult office workers, students, apprentices, and those who have left higher education in the past six months, which found that almost half - 46% - of those quizzed want the company they work for to demonstrate green credentials. KMPG found that "climate quit...